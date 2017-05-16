Demolition begins on former restaurant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Demolition begins on former restaurant

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Demolition beginning on the former Long John Silver's building in Quincy. Demolition beginning on the former Long John Silver's building in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Demolition began Tuesday morning on the former Long John Silver's building at 30th and Broadway in Quincy.

Kin Properties owns the lot, which also includes CVS and the former County Market building.

Spokesperson Jeff Ross said the plan was to level the floor, but keep the utilities in place. Ross said the company plans to market the lot to another national retailer, preferably another fast-food chain.

The reason for demolition was because the building was old and needed to be updated, according to Ross. 

Ross said there is no timetable set for finding a new retailer.

