Demolition begins on former restaurant

Also at Monday's city council meeting, aldermen approved Mayor Kyle Moore's appointment for Director of Administrative Services.More >>
Also at Monday's city council meeting, aldermen approved Mayor Kyle Moore's appointment for Director of Administrative Services.More >>
A week after finding trash all over the downtown Quincy square, business owners took their complaints to the Quincy City Council Monday night.More >>
A week after finding trash all over the downtown Quincy square, business owners took their complaints to the Quincy City Council Monday night.More >>
Numerous doctors from around the U.S. could become eligible to treat patients in Missouri's underserved areas as a result of a planned expansion of a first-in-the-nation law aimed at addressing doctor shortages.More >>
Numerous doctors from around the U.S. could become eligible to treat patients in Missouri's underserved areas as a result of a planned expansion of a first-in-the-nation law aimed at addressing doctor shortages.More >>
Before Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting, Mayor Kyle Moore stressed the importance of boating safety. It comes as warmer weather is now here and more boaters are expected to take to the Mississippi River soon.More >>
Before Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting, Mayor Kyle Moore stressed the importance of boating safety. It comes as warmer weather is now here and more boaters are expected to take to the Mississippi River soon.More >>
Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri.More >>
Increased funding for public education is expected to be a boon to early childhood programs in Missouri.More >>
Quincy residents: if you see someone taking pictures of your property, no need to worry. Temporary workers for Quincy Township started a massive undertaking to update its archives.More >>
Quincy residents: if you see someone taking pictures of your property, no need to worry. Temporary workers for Quincy Township started a massive undertaking to update its archives.More >>
The WGEM Weather team stopped at the Hyvee in Keokuk Monday to help program weather radios.More >>
The WGEM Weather team stopped at the Hyvee in Keokuk Monday to help program weather radios.More >>
City leaders in Fort Madison said they are on track to finish work on a sewer separation project before costly fines kick in.More >>
City leaders in Fort Madison said they are on track to finish work on a sewer separation project before costly fines kick in.More >>
A $5.2 million project to renovate the old Lamoine Hotel in downtown Macomb is close to being finished. The Lamoine Retirement living home will take over the old building.More >>
A $5.2 million project to renovate the old Lamoine Hotel in downtown Macomb is close to being finished. The Lamoine Retirement living home will take over the old building.More >>