Agencies meet to help limit budget crisis impact on local kids

We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.

Officials with those agencies met Tuesday to discuss their future.

It was a part of the quarterly All Our Kids early childhood network meeting. Organizations like Chaddock, Transitions and Cheerful Home gathered to talk about what they offer to the community, and how they can keep those services going with little or no state funding.

Coordinator Triena Dietrich said the organizations are banding together to make the money they do have go further.

"We have our early childhood work group, which will help focus on developmental areas," Dietrich said. "Early intervention, social and emotional will go into our mental health work group. We also have a community awareness work group to help our families prosper."

Dietrich said the goal is to make sure they have everything covered and aren't duplicating services.

At Quincy's Cheerful Home Daycare, the state's budget issues are being felt by more families.

"The people who qualify for childcare assistance has gone down," Executive Director Elizabeth Harmon said. "Which then is making us use more money for our sliding fee scale and causing us to have to pay more money for that sliding fee scale.

Harmon said that's caused them to look at local options to pick up the slack.

"We've looked at Kohl's Cares and ADM, just different areas in our town that we can go to for different grants," Harmon added.

Problems like this are all over West Central Illinois. That was the focus of a meeting between area social service agencies today.

Kathy Nelson works with Chaddock's foster care program.

"We have a very supportive community and everyone around the table has a stake in working with our young kids in our community and our families," Nelson said,

But, Nelson said without a state budget, there's less support for foster families.

"Food, clothing and making sure they have their school supplies and all of those needs taken care of. It's not cheap raising a family," Nelson added.

Back at Cheerful Home, Harmon said until this all gets sorted out, it's added stress on families, including the kids.

"They know that things are going on and they might not play as good," Harmon said. "It effects their learning ability just because they have a lot going on in their mind."

Dietrich said they are also doing a survey for parents in Quincy. The goal is to better understand the needs and resources for pregnant women and young families.

