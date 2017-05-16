Murder charge against NEMO man dismissed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Murder charge against NEMO man dismissed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Charges against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man accused of murder were dropped this week, according to the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Bradley Tierney was arrested in October of 2015 on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The case was forwarded to the Missouri Attorney General's Office for prosecution.

"(The case) was dismissed," Missouri AG spokesperson Lori Ann Paradise said Tuesday afternoon. "We will continue to review the file."

No other details were available. It's unclear if Tierney can be tried again on this case.

Tierney was accused of shooting and killing Ron Goodrich in Hannibal on Oct. 15, 2015. Police said Goodrich was found in a parking lot at 2307 Broadway and later died at the hospital.

Authorities said Tierney was taken into custody at his Philadelphia home a few days later after a short negotiation with police.

The dismissal of charges comes as Tierney was scheduled to go to trial this week in Macon County, Missouri.

