Man gets 40 years in prison for assaulting kids

A McDonough County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting two kids, according to the prosecutor.

Christopher Kitch, of Industry, Illinois, was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse back in March. The sheriff's office said Kitch was accused of touching two kids, age 7 and 12, inappropriately.

McDonough County State's Attorney Matthew Kwacala said Kitch was sentenced Monday to 30 years on the assault charge and 10 years on the abuse charge.

“I would like to thank the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Advocacy Center for assisting in the successful prosecution of Kitch," Kwacala stated in a news release. "Most importantly, I would like to thank the two brave minors who testified in court at the trial.”

Kwacala said Kitch will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 30-year sentence before beginning his 10-year sentence.