Local business, veterans beautify Illinois Veterans' Home

The Illinois Veterans' Home added some flowers Monday thanks to a local donation.

Servpro of Quincy teamed up with several veterans at the home to plant 36 flowers that were donated by Servpro.

Employees spent time planting the flowers and beautifying the campus, but veteran Jim Downing said it helps him enjoy the spring season.

"It's therapeutic," Downing said. "It helps us get out and get sunlight, and enjoy the surroundings. It's pretty neat."

Servpro employees said it was a honor to be able to meet and hear stories from the veterans.





