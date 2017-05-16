Students learn first-hand lesson on dangers of drinking and driving

Everyday, 28 people in the United States die in a car crash that involves a drunk driver according to the CDC, and 67% of people who died in crashes this year were not wearing a seat belt according to MoDOT, but sometimes, statistics aren't enough to teach kids about the dangers of the road.

Tuesday, students at Palmyra High School went through a mock crash, put on by the Palmyra Police department.

Officers said the biggest issues they see are drinking and driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seat belt. Students saw what it would be like if their classmates were involved in a fatal traffic crash.

Students said the simulation was an eye-opening experience.

"You really never think it'll happen to you," said Alicia Bryan, student at Palmyra High School. "It happens so close to home, we are a good community, but just seeing it drives home. You don't want your mom to find you, you don't want your friends bleed out. You just don't want that," said Bryan.

Officers said the mock crash comes at an important time for young drivers, because kids will have a lot more free time to be out on the roads this summer.