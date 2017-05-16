Art exhibit showcases artwork done by people with disabilities

Money is given to the artist for work sold

The Hannibal Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities.

The art exhibit that opened Friday showcases work done by people with disabilities ranging from autism to Down's Syndrome. Coordinators said the exhibit proves art knows no boundaries.

"I like to think that this exhibit helps artist realize no matter if they think they have some obstacles to overcome, they can overcome them and create and become an artist," said Brenda Beck Fisher, program coordinator at Hannibal Arts Council.

All 150 pieces of art at the exhibit titled, "Celebrate the Artist in You," are for sale. The last day of the exhibit is May 20th