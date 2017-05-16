MoDOT gets ready for mowing season

Crews are asking drivers to slow down if you see them

MoDOT is gearing up for some spring cleaning.

Starting next week, crews will be out mowing grass near intersections, medians and roadsides. MoDOT is reminding drivers to slow down when you see crews. The department said it's important to keep the grass low so it does not obstruct drivers vision.

"There is a sight distances issue. They grass is in the way of seeing oncoming traffic when you are at an intersection. It's important to get a good sight distance cut," said Bob Adkisson, senior crew worker at MoDOT.

Crews will begin mowing grass on Monday.