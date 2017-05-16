Railroad projects, bridge closing expected to frustrate drivers

Railroad Crossing that will be updated near the bridge.

Two construction projects in Fort Madison this week are creating big headaches for drivers.

One is already underway and the other will shut down a busy bridge across the Mississippi river.

The BNSF bridge connects Niota, Illinois to Fort Madison, Iowa and commuters and businesses use it daily.

There's already a big sign letting drivers know about the closure. It's part of a BNSF project to fix the rail line around Fort Madison, but both drivers and city officials aren't happy about it.

"Because of the bridge, we have to go all the way around Burlington and cut across to IA Highway 380 for the way we want to go," Carol Hogan said.

Carol Hogan discussed the long detour she and her family will have to take for a big camping trip in Iowa.

"We are going to have to go around 40 miles where we would have just shot straight across and caught onto 380," Hogan said.

The city of Fort Madison isn't happy about it as well. City officials say they knew nothing about railroad work taking place from 10th Street to 27th Street.

"It is frustrating because we have not been contacted by BNSF to inform us about the closing," City Manager David Varley said. "We found out about it second hand."

BNSF officials said they notified the city about it last week. Te city claims that never happened, which resulted in a snag at the city's $18 million water treatment plant.

"We have some concrete scheduled to be poured today and the concrete crew showed up and we couldn't get across the track to the plant. It costs us money when things like that happen," Varley said.

Others are feeling the impact too. Reginald Nerhus was mowing his neighbor's yard Tuesday and said it is going to be a frustrating couple of days.

"If it wasn't for the railroad, it wouldn't be a river town," Nerhus said. "Just gotta take it as it is, nothing we can do bout it."

First responders are also on high alert.

Officials in Nauvoo said the plan right now is to take people to hospitals in Keokuk or Carthage in the event of an emergency.

BNSF officials said the bridge should reopen by 7 a.m. Friday