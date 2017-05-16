St. Dominic students bring pets to class

Some students at St. Dominic got to bring their fur babies to class Tuesday for pet show and tell, something Mrs. Stroot has done nearly every year for the past 32 years.

Some pets brought in included a kitten, dogs, a tortoise, and a duck.

"We talk a lot in our classroom about how important animals are. Of course these first graders love animals, they love their pets, and they are very proud of their pets. This is a good time for them to show off their pets," said Mrs. Stroot.

Next Wednesday, the first graders will be taking part in a parents vs. students kickball game.