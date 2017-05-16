Hannibal council approves street project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal council approves street project

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Potholes fill the North Hawkins Street in Hannibal.
Large potholes can be found scattered across North Hawkins Street.
A large pothole sits in the middle of North Hawkins Street.
Several potholes can be found on North Hawkins Street.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Some of the streets you drive on in Hannibal are about to get a big makeover.

On Tuesday night, the city council agreed to a $6.3 million investment in the city's infrastructure. City officials say there are many streets in terrible shape. An example is a stretch along Hawkins Street and city officials say patching roads was actually making the problem worse.

This is the largest project the city's ever seen and officials say, it couldn't come soon enough.

"Snow plows were actually tearing them up," Public Works Superintendent Brian Chaplin said. "With the freezing and thawing of the streets every year during the winter and the water going into the cracks, acting as a hydraulic by raising and lowering the road, cracks got larger."

The city will use bond money to pay for the project and then use yearly funds for road patching to pay the bond off. Officials hope crews will start work within 30 days.

