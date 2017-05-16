Hannibal City Council approves replacing fire truck

The Hannibal Fire Department's ladder truck, seen here, has several issues and will be replaced.

A fire truck that needed expensive repairs is getting replaced.

On Tuesday night, Hannibal City Council approved selling the fire department's ladder truck. The fire department will now buy a new one. Chief Sean Hampton says the truck is more than 10 years old and there have been problems with the frame for a few years.

While they planned to fix it, the chief says the manufacturer told him that would cost $100,000 and would only put a one year warranty on those repairs.

"So that bothered us as well," Hampton said. "You know for over $100,000 worth of repairs and only wanting to give a one year warranty that bothered us because it kind of showed us they didn't have a lot of confidence in the repairs they might be making."

Hampton says they'll pay off the new truck by financing it through a local bank for 10 years.