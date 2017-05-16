Warming Up: GLVC title gives Hawks new life

All season long offense has been the Quincy University baseball team's forte and once again the Hawks used opportunistic at bats to win the GLVC Tournament championship on Sunday.



After falling in the 2014 and 2015 championship games head coach Josh Rabe was glad to be on the winning side of the scoreboard.



"After falling short in 2014 and 2015 you're like 'Are we ever going to do this again?'" said Rabe.



"When we caught that final our, Hilmes did, it was just relief."



The tile was the program's first conference crown in six seasons.



However, having lost four of its five games heading into the GLVC Tournament, the Hawks needed to find a way to turn their season around and quick or risk going home early and empty handed.



"We came together as a team and aired it all out,' said sophomore Nolan Snyder.



"We got to talking and said 'It's our last time all together, let's go out and win this whole thing is we can."



That goal turned into reality and with that win the Hawks earned an automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament. However, the last two seasons the Hawks hosted a regional but are now the No. 3 seed heading into this week's Midwest Regional at Northwood University.



"I'd say it gives us a little underdog feeling but I wouldn't say we are not the underdog by any means because I think we can play with any (Division II) team in the country," said senior center fielder Dominic Miles.



No stranger to the NCAA Tournament format, the Hawks believe their conference title breathed new life into their season.



"This was the team I kind of envisioned us having this year, a team that was that good," said Rabe.



"I would say it gives us a little bit of pride in our selves. Heck yeah we did it. And that gives us energy. It's all about energy," Miles said.



Of the eight teams in the Midwest Region the Hawks played each one except for two. One of those two, Wayne State, awaits QU in the first round on Thursday. The other team yet to play Quincy is the top seed and region host, Northwood.





