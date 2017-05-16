Officials hope new facility will draw more tourists

The current location only has only three parking spots.

Hannibal's Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping to draw more tourism to the area with a new facility.

Hannibal City Council entered into an agreement with a local architectural firm to start designing the new facility and finding a location for it.

Director Gail Bryant says they've outgrown their current location and want to offer more services to the public. Also, the building is no longer in an ideal spot as Hannibal's grown.

"A lot of visitors as their leaving, going out of Hannibal stop in and say 'oh we wish we would of stopped in and seen you' because as you come around the corner, they usually pass us," Bryant said.

She says work could begin starting Wednesday with Architechnics.