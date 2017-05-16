New approach for QPS contract negotiations

We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.More >>
We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.More >>
The Hannibal regional office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities.More >>
The Hannibal regional office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities. The art exhibit that opened Friday showcases pieces of work done by people with disabilities ranging from autism to down's syndrome.More >>
Every day 28 people in the United States die in a car crash that involves a drunk driver according to the CDC, and 67% of people who died in crashes this year were not wearing a seat belt according to MoDOT, but sometimes, statistics aren't enough to teach kids about the dangers of the road. Tuesday, students at Palmyra High School went through the mock crash, put on by the Palmyra Police department.More >>
Every day 28 people in the United States die in a car crash that involves a drunk driver according to the CDC, and 67% of people who died in crashes this year were not wearing a seat belt according to MoDOT, but sometimes, statistics aren't enough to teach kids about the dangers of the road. Tuesday, students at Palmyra High School went through the mock crash, put on by the Palmyra Police department.More >>
Some students at St. Dominic got to bring their fur babies to class Tuesday for pet show and tell, something Mrs. Stroot has done nearly every year for the past 32 years.More >>
Some students at St. Dominic got to bring their fur babies to class Tuesday for pet show and tell, something Mrs. Stroot has done nearly every year for the past 32 years.More >>
MoDOT is gearing up for some spring cleaning. Starting next week, crews will be out mowing grass near intersections, medians and roadsides. MoDOT is reminding drivers to slow down when you see crews. The department said it's important to keep the grass low so it does not obstruct drivers vision. "There is a sight distances issue. They grass is in the way of seeing oncoming traffic when you are at an intersection.More >>
MoDOT is gearing up for some spring cleaning. Starting next week, crews will be out mowing grass near intersections, medians and roadsides. MoDOT is reminding drivers to slow down when you see crews. The department said it's important to keep the grass low so it does not obstruct drivers vision. "There is a sight distances issue. They grass is in the way of seeing oncoming traffic when you are at an intersection.More >>
A McDonough County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting two kids, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A McDonough County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting two kids, according to the prosecutor.More >>
Demolition began Tuesday morning on the former Long John Silver's building at 30th and Broadway in Quincy.More >>
Demolition began Tuesday morning on the former Long John Silver's building at 30th and Broadway in Quincy.More >>