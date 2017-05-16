New approach for QPS contract negotiations

After contract negotiations lasted into January, school board and union members met on Tuesday to continue contract talks for the coming school year.

The federation now also contains security guards, making its total membership close to 900.

Both sides are planning on meeting every Tuesday through the end of June with the exception being the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Co-president of the Teacher Subgroup Jen Drew spoke about the use of interspace bargaining, which focuses mainly on issues instead of contract language.

"Some issues can just get resolved right there at the table." Drew said, "They aren't necessarily a contract item, but maybe all the right people haven't been in the room to solve the problem at the same time, and we're really able to do that during these sessions we're having."

Superintendent Roy Webb also spoke about the negotiation strategy.

"If it works to put it in the contract, you put it in the contract." Webb said, "If it works maybe with an administrative action you do it that way. So it's a different way to bargain. Sometimes it takes a little more time, but it's a good way to communicate."

Both sides said they hope to reach an agreement sooner.