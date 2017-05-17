Recognizing the signs of Postpartum Depression

May is Postpartum Depression Month.

Postpartum depression typically occurs sometime in the year following child birth, and can become very serious if it's not notice or treated.

Behavioral Therapist Katie Douglas at Quincy Medical Group said the signs of Postpartum Depression are similar to those of other forms of depression.

Some of the most common include:

A change in eating habits or sleeping habits;

Difficulty falling asleep of staying asleep that wasn't existent before;

And anxiety, thoughts that won't go away;

Douglas said the good news is, if you're self-aware of symptoms, there are ways to curb the chances of postpartum depression.

"Reaching out for help when it's needed. Making sure you go get sleep, making sure that you are able to eat a hot meal, making sure that you're interacting with other adults," she said. "If you feel like you're crying and can't stop, that's a concern."

Douglas added if signs of postpartum depression continue for 2 weeks, then it's a good idea to seek help from your doctor or a professional therapist.

There's also other forms of local help available. Including a therapy group at Quincy Medical Group.