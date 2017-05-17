Recognizing the signs of Postpartum Depression - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Recognizing the signs of Postpartum Depression

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
May is Postpartum Depression Month May is Postpartum Depression Month
Quincy Medical Group Quincy Medical Group
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

May is Postpartum Depression Month.

Postpartum depression typically occurs sometime in the year following child birth, and can become very serious if it's not notice or treated.

Behavioral Therapist Katie Douglas at Quincy Medical Group said the signs of Postpartum Depression are similar to those of other forms of depression.

Some of the most common include:

  • A change in eating habits or sleeping habits; 
  • Difficulty falling asleep of staying asleep that wasn't existent before; 
  • And anxiety, thoughts that won't go away; 

Douglas said the good news is, if you're self-aware of symptoms, there are ways to curb the chances of postpartum depression.

"Reaching out for help when it's needed. Making sure you go get sleep, making sure that you are able to eat a hot meal, making sure that you're interacting with other adults," she said. "If you feel like you're crying and can't stop, that's a concern."

Douglas added if signs of postpartum depression continue for 2 weeks, then it's a good idea to seek help from your doctor or a professional therapist.

There's also other forms of local help available. Including a therapy group at Quincy Medical Group.

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:17:45 GMT
    President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk, The Washington Post...More >>
    President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk, The Washington Post has reported.More >>

  • Agencies try limit budget crisis impact on local kids

    Agencies try limit budget crisis impact on local kids

    Students playing at Cheerful Home in QuincyStudents playing at Cheerful Home in Quincy

    We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.

    More >>

    We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.

    More >>

  • Exhibit showcases artwork by people with disabilities

    Exhibit showcases artwork by people with disabilities

    All artwork is for saleAll artwork is for sale

    The Hannibal regional office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities.

    More >>

    The Hannibal regional office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities. The art exhibit that opened Friday showcases pieces of work done by people with disabilities ranging from autism to down's syndrome.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.