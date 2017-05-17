Quincy crash slows morning commute

Traffic was blocked on Wisman Lane for a short time.

A driver was injured Wednesday morning when his SUV and a semi trailer collided, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wisman Lane, just east of 36th Street.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Strieker, 36, of Quincy, was driving an SUV east on Wisman Lane and crossed the center line. They said the SUV struck the trailer of a semi and went off the roadway.

The sheriff's office said Strieker was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver, 47-year-old Christopher Lee, was not injured, according to police.

Authorities said Strieker would be ticketed for improper lane usage and driving while license suspended.

Editor's note: Police at scene originally reported Strieker had minor injuries.