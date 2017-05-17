No threat found after social media scare

A Tri-State school learned of a potential threat via social media Tuesday night, according to the superintendent.

Southeastern Superintendent Todd Fox said he received a phone call from a parent Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. in regards to a Facebook group that had been created by an unknown account.

Fox said two Southeastern students were added to the group and became involved in a series of messages that included inappropriate language and content. One of the unknown accounts made a post that referred to a threat to the school, according to Fox.

Fox said when he received this information, the school quickly implemented their crisis management procedures. He said officials from the school notified the Hancock County Sheriff's Department who began investigating the situation immediately and found there to be no imminent threat.

School was in session Wednesday, but Fox said for precautionary measures there would be a law enforcement presence at both Southeastern Jr/Sr High and Southeastern Elementary School.