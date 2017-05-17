Severe weather possible in the Tri-States

(WGEM) - Severe weather is possible Wednesday in the Tri-States as storms roll through the Midwest.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said storms could start coming through the Tri-States after 3 p.m. He said the storms could become severe into the evening hours.

Shive said strong wind and hail are most likely, but the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Wind advisories were issued Wednesday for Adams and Brown counties in Illinois and Lewis and Marion counties in Missouri. They're expected to be in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

