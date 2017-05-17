Boil order for some Payson residents

A boil order is in effect for some Payson, Ill. residents, according to a city official.
Officials said residents in the Briarwood subdivision will be under the boil order until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the boil order is because a crew hit a water line during a fiber cable excavation, according to officials.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.