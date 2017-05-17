Boil order for some Payson residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order for some Payson residents

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order is in effect for some Payson, Ill. residents, according to a city official.

Officials said residents in the Briarwood subdivision will be under the boil order until 12:00 p.m. Saturday. 

The cause of the boil order is because a crew hit a water line during a fiber cable excavation, according to officials. 

