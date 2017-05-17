Some Quincy residents under boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some Quincy residents under boil order

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order has been issued for some Quincy residents, according to Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte. 

Conte said repair of a water leak caused a boil order in the following areas: Rutledge Place, Lincoln Hill Northeast, Lincoln Hill Northwest and Lincoln Hill Northwest Court. 

It is unclear how long the boil order will last. 

