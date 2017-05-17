Some Quincy residents under boil order

A boil order has been issued for some Quincy residents, according to Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte.
Conte said repair of a water leak caused a boil order in the following areas: Rutledge Place, Lincoln Hill Northeast, Lincoln Hill Northwest and Lincoln Hill Northwest Court.
It is unclear how long the boil order will last.
