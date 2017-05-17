Tree falls on Quincy park shelter - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tree falls on Quincy park shelter

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A dead tree fell on a shelter in a Quincy park Wednesday afternoon.

The tree fell on the corner of the building at South Park off R.J. Peters Drive. Part of the overhang on the building appeared to be damaged, along with part of the roof.

