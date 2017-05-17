Students, parents react to social media threat at school

A day of extra security at the Southeastern School District, Wednesday, after a threat was made on Facebook Tuesday night.

The Southeastern School District was on lockdown Wednesday, as extra officers roamed the halls, all sparked by a social media threat.

Nicole Milliman works at a Bowen gas station and has two kids at the elementary school. She was surprised to hear about the threat.

"I could not imagine the loss of my children," Milliman said. "But knowing that they took the precautionary steps, I was okay with it."

So were students, like Brittany Twidwell.

"Usually it happens at larger schools, which is why I feel like when it happens here at Southeastern it's made a bigger deal than it may be in other places just because we're really not used to that yet," Twidwell said. "It is becoming more popular, which is unfortunate."

While Wednesday's threat may have been a hoax, school officials said this is a good chance for them to improve on their emergency response plan.

"We're not perfect and we have to get better," Superintendent Todd Fox said. "We also know that a lot of the problems that we are dealing with are problems from the outside, and we take that on."

Now, parents like Milliman want to make sure that the school is doing everything to make sure the situation is resolved.

"Whatever the situation that has caused this, they need to be all over that even more," Milliman said. "More investigation, just to make sure that all these kids understand that you can't be bullying, you can't be going on social media and doing threats."

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said they have spoken to juvenile suspects that they believe made the threat. The investigation continues with electronic evidence that they have collected.

