High-efficiency upgrades underway at Baldwin

High-efficiency upgrades underway at Baldwin

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill.

High-efficiency upgrades at Baldwin could save the district up to 50 percent on utility costs. That's according to the president of the company in charge of the improvements, Architechnics.

The upgrades include high-efficiency panels and windows as well as a high-efficiency HVAC system in the auditorium and gym-- a much needed upgrade from the current, inefficient steam system, according to Architechnics President Todd Moore.

"In 1957, when Baldwin was built, energy efficiency was not of high importance. So we have to deal with that now in parts of building we're going to keep," said Moore.

Moore says the new facility should last for more than 75 years.

