Hannibal hopes to stop business from leaving town

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
City leaders in Hannibal want to stop the flow of businesses leaving the city, and find ways to attract new ones through a retail retention initiative.

Business owners like Linda Studer, owner of the Mississippi Marketplace, said one of the ways her doors stay open is by a constant flow of customers. 

“The critical piece is keeping traffic coming in those doors, keeping people coming in here,” said Studer.

When businesses leave town and layoffs occur displacing people from work her store feels the backlash.

“We are so dependent upon the local community. Not only in the summer, but especially the winter months to keep people coming in our door and purchasing and buying. They have to have an income if they are going to continue to buy,” said Studer.

“When a business leaves, the impact is citywide. You feel a residual effect. A person who is displaced from the workforce is no longer going to be able to have the funds to do things,” said Mayor Hark.

Studer said she's happy the city is taking initiative in trying to keep businesses through retail retention.

“It's the concept of reaching out to those businesses in the community and finding out the needs of those businesses,” said Hark.

Workforce placement, community services to help businesses thrive and services to help promote businesses are just a few ways the city is hoping to help in the future.

“You take care of the business you have here and others that have potential interest in coming in the community will view that as how they will be treated,” said Hark.

In the next couple of weeks invitations will be sent out to employers for the first step in retail retention.

