Hannibal gets 'Googlized'

Officals said it's best to always double check to make sure information is up-to-date

In today's digital age, being listed in the phone book or on a map just is not enough anymore.

'Googlize Hannibal' is an effort to get at least 50 businesses or more verified by Google, that will make it easier for anyone, including tourists, to find businesses online and where they're located and open.

Officials said even if you think you are listed on Google, you may be wrong so it's best to double check.

"Google does a great job of finding information, but they may have the pin just a little bit displaced or the information may be incomplete. You can go in and put your date and hours in there, dates or times you might be closed out of the ordinary like if you have a staff training or a holiday or something that affects your business operations," said McKenzie Disselhorst, Executive Director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.

'Googlize Hannibal' will end May 22.