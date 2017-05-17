SERVPRO honors law enforcement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SERVPRO honors law enforcement

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local police got a show of support for all they do for the community Wednesday.

SERVPRO  bought hot dogs, cookies and other treats for Quincy law enforcement -- officers enjoyed the lunch and the owner of SERVPRO says he knows police always have a lot going on so he feels it's important to show them support while they're on the go.

"Our police officers are here to protect us all the time, and we like to take care of them because they take care of us," said owner Tim Maguire.  "I was a paramedic for 14 years so I like to give back to my police, fire and EMS as much as possible."
 

