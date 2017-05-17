Fort Madison police, residents alarmed by spike in burglaries

People checking out the area to help out their neighbors.

A recent string of burglaries on Fort Madison's west side has residents locking up and taking safety precautions.

Burglaries in that area have tripled in the past few months, according to police.

David Maddox and his wife live on the west side of Fort Madison and said crime is getting out of control.

"Some days there have been upwards of three, four, or five in a day," Maddox said. "And in a string of five days there have been a dozen or more."

Suzette Ellis lives down the street and said she's a victim.

"Some cement lawn ornaments I made have been missing, my tailpipe on my car smashed, I know the lady next door have had a screen taken out of the window and I don't know why," Ellis said.

Police said because of the mild weather, kids have been outside, roaming around neighborhoods, and stealing things.

"Most of the burglaries consisted nothing more than taking small items like cell phones, loose change, keys, and that kind of stuff," Police Chief Tim Sittig said.

Sittig said it's alarming because his staff can't combat all of it, with only three people patrolling at night. He said citizens can help.

"Through neighborhood canvas and people actually coming in to report and assisting us," Sittig said. "That has been a great help in solving these crimes."

Both Maddox and Ellis said they don't feel safe anymore and want something done.

"I think people have less respect for other people and things. I just think they have taken God out of everything and when you do that, then you get other things in that are not desirable," Ellis said.

The chief said some of the burglars have been caught and their victims got their property back.