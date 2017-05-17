Coaching changes ahead for Keokuk, Knox County, Highland

(WGEM) -- Julian Seay is going out on his own terms.



He says he wasn't forced out as Keokuk boys basketball coach and "spiritually" it was the right decision.



Seay tells WGEM he resigned last week after two seasons as head coach, the latter of which ended with a contingent of Chiefs fans voicing public support for Seay.



In fact, dozens attended an April school board meeting on his behalf.



Seay says he wants to spend more time on 3-on-3 basketball which he claims is rising in popularity. He adds he might even write a book.



The Knox County boys basketball program has found its new leader.



Calling it "bittersweet" because he's replacing his best friend, Zach Short confirms he's the new head coach of the Eagles.



Short served as Summers assistant and takes over for Summers who is now the activities director at Keokuk.



Change is coming to the Highland football program.



After three seasons as leader of the Cougars, Mason Swisher is stepping down to accept the defensive backs coaching position at Jefferson City High School.



Swisher feels the Cougars need a new voice and feels this was the right time for him to embark on a new journey.



Highland didn't waste time naming his successor.



Unity/Payson defensive coordinator Dave Degarmo will be the next head coach.