Nude photos of Tri-State high schoolers targeted online

You may not know it, but there's a website where people are anonymously exchanging nude pictures of former, and sometimes current, Tri-State High school students.

The website is called Anon-IB. On it, people are swapping nude photos of girls, and sometimes boys, without their permission. The worst part police say there's not much they can do about it.

Students at Quincy High School say it's not shocking to hear about students sharing nude photos to each other.

"I've heard about it happening multiple times and people just joking about it as if it's nothing," Junior Lillien Seals said.

Assistant Principal Bill Sanders says part of the problem is teens don't think about the impact later in life.

"Whether it's a picture you put out or a post you make on Facebook, anything like that, could potential employers look at that?" Sanders said. "Could that impact scholarships?"

Quincy Police hadn't heard of the site, but say they know that students are exchanging nude photos and it's happening more than is being reported. They say even though it's illegal, it's very hard to prove. NBC Chicago also reports the website isn't based in the U.S., meaning federal laws don't apply.

QHS held an assembly earlier this year educating students against this. One student says the message was clear.

"Don't send anything over the internet because once you put it out there, it's out there for good and anybody can find it or get a hold of it.,"Junior Laurana Powell said.

Students feel this is a big lesson for others.

"Everything we do has consequences," Powell explained. "When you are told not to do that, there's a good reason."

"Really think about the things they're doing," Seals added. "Really think more about their future than their popularity at the moment."

Both Quincy Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office say you can be arrested for swapping nude photos without permission, even if both parties are underage, both can be charged with child pornography.