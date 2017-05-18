Hannibal schools keeping eye on senate bill

The board talked about the impact of Senate Bill 313.

A Missouri senate bill that supporters say would lead to more school choice, is getting mixed reviews.

Senate Bill 313 is currently in the fiscal review committee of the Missouri House, after the senate passed it.

The Hannibal School Board talked about the bill on Wednesday night, and what it might do to districts like theirs if it passes.

Superintendent Susan Johnson spoke about the lack of accountability that the bill would place on private schools, and individuals who home school their students.

She also discussed the impact that it would have on rural areas, where there aren't necessarily other school options.

"In northeast Missouri, especially in school districts that may be smaller than Hannibal around us, you know they don't have private schools, yet they're going to have the same impact as schools that do have other options." Johnson said.