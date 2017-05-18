Young entrepreneurs host trade show

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy hosted their end of year trade show at Hannibal La Grange University on Wednesday.

Five local high school students spoke with community members about the businesses they've been working on in the class this year.

Executive Director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce McKenzie Disselhorst said the academy plans on recruiting for next year's students in June.

"I think next year we're really going to have a great response, now that the students, and their parents, and the educators in our community have seen the results that the program produced with our students who went through this year." Disselhorst said.

If you are interested, you can contact the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce for more information.