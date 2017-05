Wednesday's Area Scores - May 17

Palmyra hoists a piece of district hardware for the fifth consecutive season.

**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Championship*

Palmyra: 10

Clark County: 7

Brady Barnett/Nolan Wosman: HR's

Panthers: 5th straight district title



*Class 3 District 7 Championship*

Hallsville: 7

Bowling Green: 3

-- Palmyra vs. Hallsville (Monday, TBA)



*Class 2 District 5 Championship*

Canton: 13

Scotland County: 1

(6 Innings)

-- Sturgeon at Canton (Monday, 4 p.m.)



(IHSA)

*Class 2A QND Regional Semifinals*

Beardstown: 2

QND: 12

(5 Innings)

Johnny Ray: 2 RBI's

Dylan Foley: 2-run double



Rushville/Industry: 4

Pittsfield: 11

Korbyn Personett: 3 hits, 5 RBI's

Jon Moore: WP, 2 RBI's

-- QND vs. Pittsfield (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 2A United Regional Semifinals*

Bushnell/WP: 1

Mercer County: 11



*Class 1A Unity Regional Semifinals*

Liberty: 2

JX Routt: 7

Shane Ormond: 2-run HR



Unity: 10

Brown County: 9

Brodie Dunker/Jarett Dunker: HR's

Joe Hendricker: HR

Mustangs: scored 9 runs in 1st inning

-- JX Routt vs. Unity (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 1A Carrollton Regional Semifinals*

Pleasant Hill: 1

Carrollton: 21





**High School Softball**



*Class 1A Brown County Regional Semifinals*

Western: 3

Brown County: 13

Hallie Laning/Kylie Moorman: 2 RBI's each

-- Brown County vs. Unity (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Central Regional Semifinals*

Griggsville-Perry: 11

Liberty: 21

Mikayla Higdon: 5 RBI's

-- Liberty vs. Central (Thursday, TBA)