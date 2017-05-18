Bicyclist ticketed after getting hit by a car - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bicyclist ticketed after getting hit by a car

The scene at 4th and Jersey Wednesday. The scene at 4th and Jersey Wednesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police say a bicyclist is lucky he wasn't hurt after being hit by a car in Quincy Wednesday. 

Police say the bicyclist was going the wrong way on 4th street. A car tried to turn and hit the man at 4th and Jersey just before 5:30 p.m.

The bicyclist was cited for going the wrong way on a one-way street.

