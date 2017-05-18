Hannibal School District raises substitute teacher pay - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal School District raises substitute teacher pay

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Hannibal School Board voted to raise substitute teacher pay The Hannibal School Board voted to raise substitute teacher pay
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

At the Hannibal school board meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a measure to increase the daily pay of substitute teachers from $70 a day to $75.

School officials hope the measure leads to an increase in substitute teachers.

Superintendent Johnson also spoke about continuing to look into a substitute staffing service.

The board also approved summer school applications, and the summer school staff.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.