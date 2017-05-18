Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at at 77 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at at 77

Posted:
Ailes dead at age 77 Ailes dead at age 77

(NBC News) - Roger Ailes, founder and former CEO of Fox News died Thursday morning at age 77, the network announced.

Ailes resigned as chairman and CEO of Fox News last July.  His resignation following days of speculation after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by a former anchor.  

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.