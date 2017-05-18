Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at at 77

Local police got a show of support for all they do for the community Wednesday.More >>
In Illinois, police are arresting a lot of people for drugs. However, getting help for addicts isn't easy, according to a newly released Wallet Hub study. It lists Illinois as number two in the country for drug arrests, but only 35th in the number of treatment facilities..More >>
High-efficiency upgrades at Baldwin could save the district up to 50 percent on utility costs.More >>
In today's digital age, being listed in the phone book or on a map just is not enough anymore.More >>
A Day of extra security at the Southeastern School District, Wednesday, after threat was made on Facebook Tuesday night. The Southeastern School District on lockdown Wednesday, as extra officers roam the halls. All sparked by a social media threat.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel Wednesday to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >>
A boil order has been issued for some Quincy residents, according to Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte.More >>
A boil order is in effect for some Payson, Ill. residents, according to a city official.More >>
A Tri-State school learned of a potential threat via social media Tuesday night, according to the superintendent.More >>
A driver was injured Wednesday morning when his SUV and a semi trailer collided, according to police.More >>
