Authorities search electronic devices after school threat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities search electronic devices after school threat

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was searching electronic devices Thursday collected as evidence after a threat to the Southeastern School District was made through social media, authorities said.

The school district reported Wednesday that facilities were under a soft lockdown after officials learned of the potential threat. Both the Southeastern Jr./Sr. High School and Southeastern Elementary School were placed on the lockdown and extra police was present.

Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said deputies began going through the devices Thursday. When asked if search warrants were acquired, Bentzinger said they have received the correct documentation to continue their investigation.

"We also have cooperation from all parties being investigated," Bentzinger said.

Bentzinger said it's still unclear if any arrests will be made.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.