Authorities search electronic devices after school threat

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was searching electronic devices Thursday collected as evidence after a threat to the Southeastern School District was made through social media, authorities said.

The school district reported Wednesday that facilities were under a soft lockdown after officials learned of the potential threat. Both the Southeastern Jr./Sr. High School and Southeastern Elementary School were placed on the lockdown and extra police was present.

Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said deputies began going through the devices Thursday. When asked if search warrants were acquired, Bentzinger said they have received the correct documentation to continue their investigation.

"We also have cooperation from all parties being investigated," Bentzinger said.

Bentzinger said it's still unclear if any arrests will be made.