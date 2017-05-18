Man arrested on drug charges after abandoning vehicle

An Astoria, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs in the vehicle he abandoned last week, according to police.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said his office was assisting the Macomb Police Department in search of a stolen car and stolen firearms Wednesday. He said on May 10, while searching for the car, detectives found an abandoned car just west of Tennessee, Illinois.

VanBrooker said detectives searched the car and found suspected meth and cannabis, meth and cannabis paraphernelia, packaging materials and digital scales.

While detectives were waiting for a tow truck, VanBrooker said Joshua A. Easley, 34, arrived and said the car belonged to him.

VanBrooker said Easley was arrested Wednesday for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of meth.