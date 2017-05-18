Clayton man gets probation for vehicle burglaries

A Clayton, Illinois, man received probation Thursday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, court records said.

Records show Brandon Heather, 20, was sentenced to 36 months of probation. He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

Heather was also credited for 103 days of time served, according to records.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Heather in October. Authorities said cash, bank cards, a firearm and other property were recovered during the investigation.