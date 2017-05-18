New Q-Fest event in need of volunteers

The Street Concert will take place on Maine Street between 5th and 6th Streets

The Taste of Quincy will take place on Maine Street between 4th and 5th Streets

Quincy businesses and organizations have been working on a new community event, but officials said they need volunteers.

Q-Fest will have three events in one weekend, The Quincy Arts Festival, The District Street Dance and The Taste of Quincy.

The District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie said these events are in need of volunteers. He said volunteers can choose what they want to do, including ticket sales, assisting artists, helping kids with art projects, set up, clean up and more.

"In order for this type of event to be successful, for able to be even to do it you need volunteers," Guthrie said. "All of our organizations rely on volunteers and that's the backbone of everything that we do. So we are looking for probably close to 250 volunteers for that weekend."

Guthrie said they are about half way to their goal of 250 volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

Q-Fest is scheduled for June 3 and 4.