Students show their leadership process on Leadership Day

After serving their guests, the students sat down and ate with them

The year's theme was "Unlock the Super Leader in YOU!".

Quincy Junior High School was bustling on Thursday with business leaders, educators and administrators for Leadership Day.

The students were able to show off their leadership skills and what they have learned from 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.'

In the afternoon, students served lunch to their guests and even performed a song for them.

8th Grader Aurora Dietrich said even though they are young they can still be leaders.

"People may see us as a little childish or immature but we're also kind of trying to show them that we are mature and we are going to be the future and we are going to do our best to make that we are the leaders," Dietrich said.

Dietrich also said she uses The 7 Habits all the time.

"Academically it's hard to keep everything straight when you're having camps every night, when you have a meeting," Dietrich said. "And so the 7 Habits help me plan what I'm going to do and how I'm going to get it done."

Other activities on Thursday also included a student leadership expo, student led classroom tours and a leadership assembly.