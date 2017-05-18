Planned Parenthood closing 4 Iowa clinics, including Keokuk facility

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding.

Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Thursday that the closings will reduce its facilities that provide abortions in Iowa from eight to five. More than 30 employees will be laid off.

"Because of a new law from Gov. Branstad, Lt. Gov. Reynolds and anti-women elected officials at the Iowa statehouse, Planned Parenthood is no longer eligible to participate in Iowa's family planning program," read a statement on the Keokuk facility voicemail. "As a direct result of this defunding we were forced to make the difficult decision to close some planned parenthood health centers."

Republican lawmakers agreed last session to give up millions of dollars in federal Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions.

The health centers slated for closing are in Sioux City, Bettendorf, Burlington and Keokuk. Planned Parenthood says more than 14,600 people visited the four closing clinics in the past three years.

U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement on the closure:

The closing of four Planned Parenthood clinics, including three in Eastern and Southeastern Iowa, will lead to a loss of quality healthcare options for women and men across the state. This means waiting in longer lines to get cancer screenings, driving a longer distance to receive STD testing and losing timely access to annual check-ups and physicals. For many Iowans, Planned Parenthood is the only access they have to healthcare services and forcing these clinics to close will only mean families will have less access to basic medical services.

