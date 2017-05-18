Strong winds bring trees down, cause road closures

Dust storms causing poor visibility in central Illinois are being blamed for car accidents that killed two people.More >>
Dust storms causing poor visibility in central Illinois are being blamed for car accidents that killed two people.More >>
A Clayton, Illinois, man received probation Thursday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, court records said.More >>
A Clayton, Illinois, man received probation Thursday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, court records said.More >>
An Astoria, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs in the vehicle he abandoned last week, according to police.More >>
An Astoria, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs in the vehicle he abandoned last week, according to police.More >>
Roger Ailes, the communications maestro who transformed television news and America's political conversation by creating and ruling Fox News Channel for two decades before being ousted last year for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, according to his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. He was 77.More >>
Roger Ailes, the communications maestro who transformed television news and America's political conversation by creating and ruling Fox News Channel for two decades before being ousted last year for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, according to his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. He was 77.More >>
At the Hannibal school board meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a measure to increase the daily pay of substitute teachers from $70 a day to $75.More >>
At the Hannibal school board meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a measure to increase the daily pay of substitute teachers from $70 a day to $75.More >>
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy hosted their end of year trade show at Hannibal La Grange University on Wednesday.More >>
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy hosted their end of year trade show at Hannibal La Grange University on Wednesday.More >>
Local police got a show of support for all they do for the community Wednesday.More >>
Local police got a show of support for all they do for the community Wednesday.More >>
Police say a bicyclist is lucky he wasn't hurt after being hit by a car in Quincy Wednesday.More >>
Police say a bicyclist is lucky he wasn't hurt after being hit by a car in Quincy Wednesday.More >>
A Missouri senate bill that supporters say would lead to more school choice, is getting mixed reviews.More >>
A Missouri senate bill that supporters say would lead to more school choice, is getting mixed reviews.More >>