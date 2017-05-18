Strong winds bring trees down, cause road closures - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Strong winds bring trees down, cause road closures

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
State transportation officials in Missouri are making changes after they said a tree fell on a car that was driving down Highway MM in Hannibal Wednesday.

Thursday, crews shut down the road to remove two trees to prevent another tree from falling on a car again. Officials are urging drivers to stay alert during high winds and thunderstorms, because it could happen anywhere.

"Anytime you have these spring storms it's a dangerous situation,” said Kirk Youngblood, Hannibal Maintenance Supervisor with MoDOT. “You have issues with water over the road and high winds. Anytime you have high winds you take the chance of trees blowing across the road, power lines too," said Youngblood. 

Officials urge everyone that has to drive during storms to slow down.

