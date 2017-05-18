Farmers replanting after wet spring

An extremely wet spring has put area farmers behind schedule. Many of them are just now getting back into their fields to plant.

Thursday was a busy day in the field for Marion County farmer Brian Luttrull, recent rain flooded several of his fields. Now, he's trying to repair the damage.

"There's probably about 200 acres or so that we're going to have to re-do," Luttrull said. "The good standing areas, I'm leaving that and we're jut working up the areas that are not a good stand."

Lutrull said it's something every farmer dreads, especially late in the planting season.

"You want it to come up right the first time," Luttrull added. "It's just the hassle of it. Everybody hates to replant."

Farmhand Allen Hubbard said it's never something they like to see."

"A lot of stress," Hubbard said. "Just trying to get it done, get it out, get it in."

Hubbard tore up the old seed in a field on Thursday. Luttrull said it didn't grow right because of the saturated soil. The biggest headache for Luttrull is figuring out how this will affect his bottom line.

"Insurance covers $40 to $50 an acre probably through the crop insurance," Luttrull said. "Then your seed companies typically will cover some of the cost of the seed you're having to replant."

Now he hopes the weather cooperates this summer to make up for the wet spring. If not, a good yield could be in danger.

"A nice inch or so, inch to inch and a half (of rain) spread out each week would be nice," Luttrull said. "But you don't want it to all come at once and just flood things. Just see what you get and see what mother nature gives you."

Luttrull said farmers have until the end of May to replant corn before most insurance guarantees go down, the deadline for beans isn't until late June.

