Punch card system to attract visitors to Hannibal

One of the best way to get the word out about attractions and what's going on in Hannibal is by letting locals experience it first and allowing them to spread the word.

That's one of the ideas behind the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau's new punch card system. The card has nine different Hannibal attractions on them and were given out to employees at gas stations, restaurants and hotels.

Officials said since the Hannibal CVB is not always the first place tourist stop, employees that encounter tourists can now help to inform them about attractions.

"We want them to have the experience of what Hannibal has to offer so that they are able to give directions and share our experience with their visitors,” said Gail Bryant, director at the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The punch card has attractions on it such as the Mark Twain Riverboat, Hannibal Haunted Ghost Tours and a free trolley ride.