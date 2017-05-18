Hannibal to get new water drainage system

City hall is expecting the project to be expensive

A lot of the water runs off into vault-like structures then into creeks

A century-old storm water drainage system in Hannibal is finally going to be replaced.

Hannibal Mayor James Hark announced plans to replace the current system in his state of the city address Wednesday. City officials said the current system is very outdated and is deteriorating. It's also becoming a problem with homeowners who are forced to deal with flooding.

City manager Jeff LaGarce says putting in a new system will benefit the entire community.

"In some neighborhoods there just isn't storm water infrastructure, because neighborhoods were built before the city of Hannibal began requiring it in the 1980's." LaGarce said. "There are a lot of neighborhoods with no storm water infrastructure.”

This city is putting together a program in the next couple of months to discuss how they are going to replace the old sewer system and fund it.