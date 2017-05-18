Scotland County's Buford eager for next level with SCC

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- One of the area's top baseball players is off the recruiting market.



Scotland County's Aaron Buford took the next step in his baseball career by signing on the dotted line with Southeastern Community College on Wednesday afternoon.



Buford says the Blackhawks offer the total package for him to live out a life long goal.



"Baseball has always been my dream (and) it's always been something that I've strived to do is get on a college field at the next level, and this opportunity is going to get me there," Buford said.



"When I went up to (SCC) for a campus tour and went up there for a workout all the coaches were great. The facility is amazing (and) the campus is awesome. It just felt like another home to me."



Buford's main role will be on the mound in Burlington and he says the biggest adjustment will be facing much stiffer competition than the high school level.