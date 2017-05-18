Pittsfield's Personett, Bland make college pledges official

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- A pair of Pittsfield student athletes inked their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon, including three-sport standout Korbyn Personett.



When it came to choosing between playing football, basketball or baseball in college, Personett says he just wasn't ready to put down the bat, and chose Lewis & Clark Community College.



"I've always had a baseball in my hand every summer through high school. Basketball and football were usually a summer thing as well but baseball has always been the longest thing for me in my life," Personett said.



"When I went to (Lewis & Clark) for a workout all the players were fun and (Pittsfield) coach (John Schultz) had a few players that went there. I just thought it was an environment I should go to."



Also making a college decision was Katie Bland who chose to forge ahead in her softball career at nearby MacMurray College.



Bland's decision to pick the Highlanders was as much about books than it was sports..



"It was more academic to begin with and when I found out that I would be able to play (softball) it was a big plus," Bland explained.



"I get to double major in criminal justice and homeland security which was a big deal to me. Ever since junior high I've been playing sports and it would feel weird to go and not be in the athletic department."



Bland is already set for the next four years. But Personett says he wants to find a four-year school to play at after his two-year junior college stint.