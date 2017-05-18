Illinois funding formula bill faces hurdles ahead

Superintendent Roy Webb said he isn't confident the bill will pass.

The Illinois Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that educators argue would lead to equal funding for school districts.

Superintendent Roy Webb of Quincy Public Schools said that there are still obstacles to jump through.

The senate passed the bill with 35 votes, which was 1 short of preventing a veto from Governor Bruce Rauner who has already voiced his opposition to the bill.

The bill would update the 20-year-old funding formula, and use an evidence based formula when determining funding.

Webb said bipartisan politics have had a negative impact on school districts across the state, and he isn't confident the bill will pass.

"(I'm) not real hopeful at this point." Webb said, "I think there's still a divide. There's still a republican and democrat divide in the state of Illinois. It's crushing education."

Webb added the the district plans on pushing for the new formula until early June.

He said they then plan on asking the state for a K-12 spending plan.