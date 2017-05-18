Marion County Sheriff's Office gets new vehicles

The next time you call for help, the Marion County Sheriff's Office will have more reliable vehicles to get to you.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said on Thursday that the county approved the purchase of three new Ford Explorers.

Shinn said while his office has used other squad car models in the past, SUVs and trucks are more helpful for the roads they travel on.

He said the new vehicles will help keep his deputies safe.

"It's a much safer vehicle to have out there, if we have newer vehicles, more dependable vehicles out on the roads, on our county roads, gravel roads than it is if we have a vehicle out there with on-hundred, one-hundred thirty thousand miles on it."

Shinn added that the office also plans on purchasing dividers for the back of the car, so people in custody won't have access to the trunk.